Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

