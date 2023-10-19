StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Waves of showers (some thunder) will take place today into tonight. The wind will be gusty at times with speeds that could exceed 30 MPH. Rainfall amounts over .25″ will be more likely for Kentucky than for Indiana with this event.

Gusty winds are back on Saturday with a dry setup expected for the weekend.

More on the weekend and the longer term as well in today’s video update!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.