Thomas Nelson High School students, staff continue protesting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - No one is going to school on Thursday in Nelson County as Thomas Nelson High School students, staff members, and the school community continue their protesting in Bardstown.

The superintendent said there are more than 200 staffing vacancies across the school district, making it impossible to hold classes.

This all comes after students and staff members at Thomas Nelson High School walked out on Wednesday because of a new plan to potentially merge two high schools.

The Nelson County Board of Education voted to start planning a connected campus for Thomas Nelson High School and Nelson County High School.

This new idea from the school board is not final. Tuesday’s vote only approved the school district to create a full plan to merge the schools.

