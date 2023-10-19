Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Thousands attend Mulligan’s Mutt Madness adoption event

Mulligan’s Mutt Madness joined the Equip Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring...
Mulligan’s Mutt Madness joined the Equip Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring awareness about the importance of adoption.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people visited one of the biggest conventions in the region on Thursday that also welcomes adoptable dogs trying to find their forever homes.

Mulligan’s Mutt Madness joined the Equip Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring awareness about the importance of adoption.

Many shelters across the nation have struggled with a lot of pets coming into the shelters, while many haven’t been adopted out. Organizers thought that having an adoption event alongside the expo would be perfect for finding homes for these dogs.

“We wanted to partner with the Kentucky Humane Society, have an event, a national adoption event, during the course of our show,” Equip Expo and Turfmutt Foundation President and CEO Kris Kaiser said. “We’ll have 27,000 people here. A lot of them drive in, so it’s a perfect opportunity to find your next best friend.”

This was the fifth year for Mulligan’s Mutt Madness. The event has found homes for more than 60 dogs.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead after crash on I-264
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini addresses questions from reporters following the...
Councilman Piagentini found guilty of ethics violations, commission recommends his removal
La'Zario Carr was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and charged with the shooting death of...
19-year-old murder suspect facing $500,000 bond
The superintendent said there are more than 200 staffing vacancies across the school district.
Nelson County students, staff continue protesting