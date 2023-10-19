Thousands attend Mulligan’s Mutt Madness adoption event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people visited one of the biggest conventions in the region on Thursday that also welcomes adoptable dogs trying to find their forever homes.

Mulligan’s Mutt Madness joined the Equip Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring awareness about the importance of adoption.

Many shelters across the nation have struggled with a lot of pets coming into the shelters, while many haven’t been adopted out. Organizers thought that having an adoption event alongside the expo would be perfect for finding homes for these dogs.

“We wanted to partner with the Kentucky Humane Society, have an event, a national adoption event, during the course of our show,” Equip Expo and Turfmutt Foundation President and CEO Kris Kaiser said. “We’ll have 27,000 people here. A lot of them drive in, so it’s a perfect opportunity to find your next best friend.”

This was the fifth year for Mulligan’s Mutt Madness. The event has found homes for more than 60 dogs.

