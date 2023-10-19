Contact Troubleshooters
Warren County School District awarded a $1.5 million grant

Warren County School District was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant by the Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence.
By Presley Allen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence has awarded the Warren County School District a $1.5 million grant.

The grant will go towards funding resources that support a community-centered approach to education.

The Prichard Committee was awarded a $47 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education last year and will be allocating $30 million to schools statewide in the Kentucky Education System, in the implementation of full-service community schools called the “Kentucky Community Schools Initiative.

“This is a pivotal moment for education in Kentucky. Our expansion to include new districts in the Kentucky Community Schools Initiative underscores our commitment to improving student futures through community-driven solutions. Each selected district shows promise and shares our vision. We are eager to see the positive change that unfolds in these communities,” said President/CEO of the Prichard Committee, Brigitte Blom.

Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools Rob Clayton says the grant will help strengthen community ties and provide resources for families.

“Our families are in need of a variety of resources that in some cases we’re not in a position to provide as a school district, but through these partnerships, we’re able to join resources,” Clayton said. “Capitalize on the experience and expertise of different personnel throughout these organizations with a goal and in mind of supporting our families and providing our students with those necessary resources.”

Providing resources to the community has been a priority in the district, as Clayton explained the district has continuously worked towards strengthening partnerships and ensuring student success.

“We’ve expanded internally [our resources] several years ago toward building these community partnerships, and it’s really just perfect timing for us that there’s a statewide grant that will help us again continue to make connections with our families and then provide them with those necessities,” Clayton said. “When we talk about the resources we’re talking about helping our families and providing our students with those necessary resources to find employment helping them navigate the challenge of perhaps speaking another language. We have a large number of international families that we serve each and every day, and we want to ensure that they can be successful while they’re in our school.”

Warren County is one of 20 schools receiving a grant and the committee will channel the money to the district over the next five years.

