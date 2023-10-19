Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and moisture situation resolved in her home without retaliation.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville woman taking on her landlord and the Department of Codes and Regulations was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing.

Tanyqua Oliver recorded and posted a video of her serving subpoenas to inspectors at Codes and Regulations to talk about the mold and moisture in her home making her sick.

The hearing left Oliver feeling positive about the future and her health as the judge ruled in her favor.

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday after filing an emergency hearing for a restraining order against her landlord BTI LLC.

Oliver says the mold in her home is making her asthma and vocal cord dysfunction worse after she claims BTI LLC didn’t resolve the issue.

She says she hasn’t paid rent the last few months because of the conditions at home but is more than willing if the corrections are made.

The judge agreed, ruling she pays her $1,800 a month rent to the court until BTI LLC resolves this issue.

“I feel good. I feel like the judge made a really good decision,” Oliver said. “Because I’ve been trying to get my rent into court but I haven’t been able to pay it into escrow because they won’t take it unless the landlord files an eviction first and I really would like the courthouse to change that.”

Judge Tracy Davis also ruled in favor of Oliver’s subpoenas for the inspectors at the Department of Codes and Regulations to talk about their findings at the home after the inspectors ruled to quash the subpoenas for lack of relevancy to the case.

“I’m happy that they’ll be able to continue to follow up and be able to testify to the actually conditions of the home and hopefully they’ll be honest,” shared Oliver.

But the ruling didn’t go without some tense moments.

Oliver can be seen going back and forth with a field inspector from Code and Regulations as they were leaving the courtroom as they disagreed on how reports have been made.

It’s a beef that started a few days prior after she shared video of her serving subpoenas to the inspectors.

But now that the subpoenas are approved and the judge is calling on BTI LLC to take action, Oliver feels justice will soon be in her favor.

“Well I knew no matter what that the truth would prevail and I didn’t think that God would put me through something that he didn’t think I could make it through,” Oliver said.

The judge asked that BTI LLC sends someone to her home to test the mold and fix the problem by their next court date on November 16th.

If the changes are made, then the landlords will get the rent she is paying to the court, but if they don’t, then Oliver will get her money back.

WAVE News attempted to talk Oliver’s landlords after the hearing but they didn’t have a comment. They did say they will be filing a motion within the next week and will share it with us.

We have yet to hear back from the Department of Codes and Regulations.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini addresses questions from reporters following the...
Councilman Piagentini found guilty of ethics violations, commission recommends his removal
Nelson County Schools closed again on Friday amid ongoing staffing shortage
AEW Dynamite coming to KFC Yum! Center
Mulligan’s Mutt Madness joined the Equip Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring...
Thousands attend Mulligan’s Mutt Madness adoption event
LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead after crash on I-264