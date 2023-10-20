Contact Troubleshooters
19-year-old and 20-year-old arrested in connection with Seymour shooting

Alvin Huttsell, left, and Robert Rummel were arrested Thursday morning in connection to a...
Alvin Huttsell, left, and Robert Rummel were arrested Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Seymour Wednesday night.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Indiana men were arrested Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Seymour.

Seymour Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:13 Wednesday night. Upon arrival, officers found a white Jeep SUV with several bullet holes and learned that the incident occurred behind the Captain D’s at 831 E. Tipton St, according to Lieutenant C.J. Foster of the Seymour Police Department.

Investigators determined that a suspect vehicle headed east on Tipton St. after the shots were fired and was determined to be in the Jeffersonville area.

Robert Rummel, 20, and Alvin Huttsell, 19, both of North Vernon were taken into custody around 3 a.m. by Jeffersonville Police and were brought to the Seymour Police Department.

Huttsell admitted to being the shooter and Rummel admitted to driving.

Huttsell was arrested on 48 counts of attempted murder while Rummel was arrested on 48 counts of conspiracy to commit attempted murder and 48 counts of assisting a criminal.

At least eight shots were fired at the victim’s Jeep, which had six occupants, resulting in the 48 counts.

There were no injuries stemming from the incident.

Rummel and Huttsell were taken to Jackson County Jail and remanded into the custody of the jail division.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

