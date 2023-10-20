Contact Troubleshooters
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU, ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, GRANTSVILLE CITY, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KSTU staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) – Residents in a Utah town are buzzing about a certain Halloween display and how it’s blowing up on social media.

It started when Christopher Fujishin put up the skeleton pole dance on a city street sign. He said the only backlash he received was caught on camera, when a neighbor kept coming over to cut it down.

“It may be a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun,” Fujishin said.

Then the city posted a photo of the display to its Facebook page, telling him he had until 9 p.m. that night to take it down, since it’s against city code.

The post took off. While a skeleton in the display was serving $1 bills, others were serving their opinions in the comments section on Facebook.

“I guess teaching our children respect, decency and manners has gone by the side,” one commenter wrote.

Fujishin moved the skeletons off city property and that night made the display even bigger, adding lights, music and more skeletons.

Neighbors have even dropped off their own decorations to add to it.

“We look forward to keeping this going, and getting it a little more elaborate as we go,” Fujishin said.

