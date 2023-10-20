Contact Troubleshooters
‘Dad would be stoked’: Steve Irwin’s son shares emotional video of baby turtle tied to his father

FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new...
FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new Animal Planet TV show in 2018.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, got emotional during a recent filming at their Australia Zoo.

Robert Irwin is continuing his father’s work at the zoo.

In an Oct. 14 video, Robert Irwin shows viewers a baby turtle that was hatched at the zoo, explaining that the breed was initially discovered in the wild by his father.

According to reports, Steve Irwin discovered the freshwater turtle species in the 1990s during one of his wildlife adventures.

Robert Irwin shared that the new species was named Elseya irwini and dubbed Irwin’s turtle in honor of his dad.

“This is the very first Elseya irwini, Irwin’s turtle, ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world,” Robert Irwin said. “This is one of the highlights of my entire life and one of the most special moments ever for Australia Zoo.”

Robert Irwin introduced the tiny turtle to its new freshwater environment for the first time in the video.

“It’s just so surreal,” he said. “And all of those stories from dad about just how amazing and beautiful they are. I don’t get emotional that much … but dad would be stoked with that.”

According to the zoo, Robert Irwin will be celebrating his 20th birthday on Dec. 1.

