FORECAST: Increasing sunshine today, windy weather for this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers fade allowing for steady clearing this afternoon

Winds will be gusty for Saturday, with speeds up to 30 MPH

Sunny skies and cooler weather for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to dry out this afternoon as showers push east. This will allow for increasing sunshine for the reminder of our Friday. Winds will pick up as well, with gusts up to 25 MPH. Plan for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

A quick-moving system passing through Saturday will bring a small rain chance northeast of Louisville while kicking up our wind. Expect gusts tomorrow between 20 and 30 MPH. The strong southwesterly wind will drive highs into the 60s and low 70s. Skies will be clear once again Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 40s.

