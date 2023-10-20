Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Morning rain gives way to some afternoon sun

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm & Windy Saturday: Gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
  • Cooler Sunday: Highs in the 50s and low 60s
  • Warming trend next week before late-week rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s showers march out of the region by the late morning. Clouds clear through the afternoon as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Highs today climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

A quick-moving system passing through Saturday will bring a small rain chance northeast of Louisville while kicking up our wind. Expect gusts tomorrow between 20 and 30 MPH. The strong southwesterly wind will drive highs into the 60s and low 70s. Skies will be clear once again Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 40s.

Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Frost is possible Monday morning before a significant warm-up next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Most Read

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini addresses questions from reporters following the...
Councilman Piagentini found guilty of ethics violations, commission recommends his removal

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 10/17