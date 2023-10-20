FORECAST: Morning rain gives way to some afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm & Windy Saturday: Gusts between 20 and 30 MPH

Cooler Sunday: Highs in the 50s and low 60s

Warming trend next week before late-week rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s showers march out of the region by the late morning. Clouds clear through the afternoon as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Highs today climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

A quick-moving system passing through Saturday will bring a small rain chance northeast of Louisville while kicking up our wind. Expect gusts tomorrow between 20 and 30 MPH. The strong southwesterly wind will drive highs into the 60s and low 70s. Skies will be clear once again Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 40s.

Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Frost is possible Monday morning before a significant warm-up next week.

