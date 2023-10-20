FORECAST: Windy and warm into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool temperatures continue through this evening

Sunny, warm and windy for Saturday with wind gusts up to 35 MPH

Patchy frost possible with chilly temperatures by Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will continue to exit overnight allowing for a mostly clear sky to take shape. Temperatures will plunge into the low and mid 40s for most. A few areas may even dip into the upper 30s. A light wind will help limit any frost formation.

A fast moving system will slide to our northeast tomorrow. Rain chances will likely stay out of our hair, but southwesterly winds are expected to increase as a result. Gusts may reach speeds of 25-30 MPH. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the 70s.

A mostly clear sky is on the way for Saturday night. This will allow for temperatures to, one again, plunge into the 40s.

While winds will be calmer tomorrow night, there will be enough of a breeze to keep frost from forming. Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Even with the help of sunshine, afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

