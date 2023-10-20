Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy and warm into the weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool temperatures continue through this evening
  • Sunny, warm and windy for Saturday with wind gusts up to 35 MPH
  • Patchy frost possible with chilly temperatures by Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will continue to exit overnight allowing for a mostly clear sky to take shape. Temperatures will plunge into the low and mid 40s for most. A few areas may even dip into the upper 30s. A light wind will help limit any frost formation.

A fast moving system will slide to our northeast tomorrow. Rain chances will likely stay out of our hair, but southwesterly winds are expected to increase as a result. Gusts may reach speeds of 25-30 MPH. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the 70s.

A mostly clear sky is on the way for Saturday night. This will allow for temperatures to, one again, plunge into the 40s.

While winds will be calmer tomorrow night, there will be enough of a breeze to keep frost from forming. Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Even with the help of sunshine, afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Most Read

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
In the United States, the growing season typically lasts from April to October, and the average...
Behind the Forecast: Climate change impacting your wine?
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/18