Greenberg cancels contract at center of Piagentini ethics case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini claims he’s innocent despite being found guilty of six ethics violations.

Piagentini helped a non-profit get a $40 million city contract, and the day it passed he got a $240,000-a-year job with the firm.

That contract has become its own political hot potato.

Now the mayor wants the money tied up in the controversy to go to something else entirely.

In a fast-moving series of press conferences Friday, both Republicans and Democrats are clearly in damage control. Piagentini hit back first calling the Ethics Commission decision a partisan hit job.

“They made huge logical inferences, and omitted things that refuted things they had in their own findings of fact,” Piagentini said.

Piagentini said the Commission’s Republican members are actually Democrats and pointed to records of their campaign donations and party registrations as proof. He went on to say the evidence shows he did nothing wrong.

“I want all the evidence out in the open,” Piagentini said. “I call on the Ethics Commission to release all of the evidence to the public as quickly as possible.”

However, it was Mayor Craig Greenberg who moved quickly. He canceled the contract at the center of Piagentini’s ethics case.

“Given the Commission’s clear and unanimous findings, and given the need to preserve the public’s trust in Metro government, I have notified the Healthcare CEO Council that I am terminating their contracts,” Greenberg said.

He said Metro Council needs to move quickly to reuse the $40 million before the city misses federal spending deadlines.

He wants $16 million to go to four other groups the Healthcare CEO Council had already struck deals with. $14 million should go to parks, and $10 million should go to library projects.

“We will not let the unethical actions of a couple of people get in the way of that,” Greenberg said.

He also brushed aside a new ethics complaint recently filed against him.

“We have received nothing formal on that,” Greenberg said. “This appears to be a purposely timed distraction.”

However, Piagentini said the proof will be how the Commission handles it.

“The Ethics Commission better treat him in precisely the same way as they treated me,” Piagentini said. “Or it will expose this for exactly what it is, and that’s a partisan hit job.”

Former Mayor Greg Fischer’s spokesperson also released a statement saying Piagentini’s attacks and accusations are nonsense and an insult to the city.

It’s now up to Metro Council to decide not only what to do with the $40 million, but what to do with Piagentini.

