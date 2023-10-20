LMPD investigating shooting in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Thursday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Berry Blvd and found a man who had been shot.

Officers administered first aid until the EMS could arrive and transport the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspect is known yet but detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

