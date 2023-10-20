Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Beer Week returns for its 6th year

There are 25 breweries having special collaborations and lots of fun events.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 6th annual Louisville Beer Week has officially kicked off!

There are 25 breweries having special collaborations and lots of fun events from Friday, Oct. 20 to Friday, Oct. 27.

Here are some events being hosted by the Louisville Ale Trail:

  • Louisville Beer Fest - Oct. 20th @ German-American Club. Festival is the official kick-off event for LBW and features breweries from all around the city.
  • From Stave To Glass Barrel Panel - Oct. 23rd @ 3rd Turn Brewing. Panel featuring experts in beer, spirits, and barrels talking about how wood imparts flavor on liquid + barrel-aging trends.
  • Louisville Beer For All Diversity Panel - Oct. 25th @ Noble Funk Brewing. Panel featuring brewery employees and owners who have overcome barriers to work in the beverage space.
  • My Morning Beer Fest - Oct. 28th @ Gallant Fox Basecamp Warehouse. Brand new event! This breakfast-themed beer festival begins at 10am.

Click here for more information about the events.

