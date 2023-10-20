Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested on child pornography charges

Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone that contained 20 images of girls under the age of 12 that were lewd or sexual in nature, the court document stated.(LMDC)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography will be arraigned Saturday morning.

Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone that contained 20 images of girls under the age of 12 that were lewd or sexual in nature, the court document stated.

The age range of the girls varies from infant to nine to 10-years-old.

The phone was confiscated from the Meeker at the halfway house where he resides and only he has the passcode to get into it. Meeker eventually gave the passcode to the halfway house staff.

Upon searching the phone, the lewd content was found and police were called.

