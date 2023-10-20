Louisville Metro officials giving update on Applegate Lane house demolition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have an urgent update heading into the weekend.

Metro Emergency Services and EPA officials have an update on the dismantling of the house on Applegate Lane with hazardous chemicals.

They’re scheduled to speak on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Highview Fire Station. Watch it here when it begins.

The Louisville Metro Police Department first found the hazardous materials back in July.

Two houses contained chemicals like Mercury and other explosives. Police arrested Marc Hibel, who lived in one of the homes.

The Environmental Protection Agency decided to do a controlled mechanical demolition to make the area safe again.

Crews started dismantling the home on Monday this week after building a wall of shipping containers as a precaution. They say they’re crushing everything inside the house then processing the leftover chemicals in a steel tank in the backyard. They’ll ship it all off to a waste facility.

The EPA originally estimated that dismantling could take about 10 days and Friday marks the fifth day.

