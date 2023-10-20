Mayor Greenberg gives details on $434.5 million pandemic-era funding plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg will provide details on the $434.5 million Louisville Metro Government received by the federal government for pandemic-era funding plan.

Metro leaders have already laid out six areas they want to focus on. Those areas are homelessness and affordable housing, workforce development, healthy neighborhoods, public safety, better pay for Metro Government employees, and public health.

Mayor Greenberg also announced the termination of the $40 million in contracts with the Healthcare CEO Council.

In light of recent ethics concerns and the unanimous decision by the Ethics Commission, which found a Metro Council member committed multiple ethics code violations, I took decisive action to protect trust and our community. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) October 20, 2023

