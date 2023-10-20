Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor Greenberg gives details on $434.5 million pandemic-era funding plan

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg will provide details on the $434.5 million Louisville Metro Government received by the federal government for pandemic-era funding plan.

Metro leaders have already laid out six areas they want to focus on. Those areas are homelessness and affordable housing, workforce development, healthy neighborhoods, public safety, better pay for Metro Government employees, and public health.

Mayor Greenberg also announced the termination of the $40 million in contracts with the Healthcare CEO Council.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Louisville Metro officials give update on Applegate Lane house demolition
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
Louisville Beer Week returns for its 6th year
There are 25 breweries having special collaborations and lots of fun events.
Louisville Beer Week returns for its 6th year