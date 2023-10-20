Contact Troubleshooters
New form of public transit presented to Lexington

New form of public transit presented to Lexington
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The group BUILD held a transportation summit Thursday night in downtown Lexington, where they heard from community members about what troubles they face while using public transit, and they presented a new form of public transit that could be their solution for the city.

Many Lexington families and residents depend on LexTran services however, they’ve found those services aren’t always dependable.

“I took Wheels to Walmart around February of this year. It was very cold. Wheels did not come on time,” said Lexington resident Charlie Spencer.

Charlie Spencer’s paratransit ride was four hours late.

LexTran says they’re working hard to get people where they need to go.

“In the month of September, we would, across our services, produce nearly 400,000 trips in the city,”

However, they acknowledge there are gaps that need to be filled.

What can fill them? BUILD feels microtransit is the answer.

“Microtransit is public transportation that captures trip requests and groups passengers into shared rides in real-time,” said Sarish Kasat with VIA Transportation.

Kasat says the service offers rides on-demand to anywhere within designated zones in the city for the cost of a regular bus fare.

“Council members are saying we see a need. I see a need. I saw a need today when I was taking the bus.”

Councilmember Chuck Ellinger wants his fellow council members to prioritize this matter and help Lexington get where it needs to go faster.

“This microtransit helps fill in the gaps, and it’s worked in other communities, and it’s something I think we need to look at.”

Kasat says, unlike services like Uber or Lyft, microtransit fares do not spike during peak hours.

He adds that 70% of their riders don’t own a vehicle, and 30 percent have a disability. This offers them an affordable, equitable solution.

