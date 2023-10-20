UK Women’s basketball single-game tickets on sale starting Nov. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky women’s basketball single-game tickets for all 12 home games at Rupp Arena go on sale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The four games that will be held at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center and the one game held at Georgetown College’s Davis-Reid Alumni Gym will be ticketed separate from the 12 Rupp games and season-ticket sales due to capacity limitations.

Season ticket packages are currently available.

Fans who purchased season tickets already will receive an email with instructions on how to access their mobile tickets.

The Wildcats have an exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Kentucky State and a nonconference matchup against USC Upstate on Nov. 11. Both of those games will be free admission and won’t require a ticket to attend.

