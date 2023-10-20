WAVE News Anchor John Boel talks about new book

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many know WAVE News anchor John Boel is an avid fisherman. Now he’s put some of his fish stories into a book Cast Away. Not just his stories, but ones from five generations of his family. John went fishing with me, WAVE Sunrise Anchor Shannon Cogan, to talk about his book.

We’ve known each other for nearly 30 years, but in all that time, never gone fishing together.

”We work in a mayhem business. I love the opposite,” John said. “I love getting away from everything. I love standing in the green river. Wading. Or even being here (at a pond). Listening to the birds.”

Using the fishing pole he’s had since he was ten years old John taught me some of the basics.

”Twitch (the pole), stop. Twitch it, stop. That makes it look like a wounded minnow. A wounded minnow is vulnerable to a hungry fish,” John explained.

John’s second book is about fishing. But it’s about so much more. It’s about connections made with loved ones.

“There are some beautiful moments when a family of four is fishing together in a 12-foot aluminum boat with a potty chair in there and our little lunches packed because we didn’t have a lot of money. Some of the best times of my whole life,” John said. “It’s also something ingrained into my soul from my Dad when I was a kid.”

It was one of those visits to his Dad’s house in Wisconsin when he found pictures of his family fishing going back to the 1920′s.

His Great Grandfather was blinded by dynamite but still made sure to fish. More for food. Unlike John who tosses everything back. He jokes the last time he probably had a fish sandwich was at McDonald’s. His writing details the biggest catch he’s ever made. A 48-inch muskie.

Only to be outdone by his daughter.

”And then Brianna comes along and catches a 50 (inch),” John says with a laugh.

Those who follow John on social media know he posts selfies with most of the fish he catches.

On this day fishing at his friend’s pond, John reeled in two small fish to my zero.

But now I understand why John escapes without music or podcasts.

The passion he shares on the book’s pages is about much more than what’s at the end of the line.

“I had a lot to say about family, values, and the important things in life. And I wanted to share them with people,” John said.

John is going to be at the 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival this Saturday in Lexington at Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Cast Away can also be purchased at www.butlerbooks.com.

