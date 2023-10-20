‘Who’s behind the badge?’: LMPD begins ‘Meet your Beat Officer’ events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since being selected as LMPD chief earlier this year, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel has been searching for new ways to address the city’s gun violence epidemic.

At a forum with Mayor Greenberg Wednesday, the chief broke down several new initiatives that the department is rolling out to help prevent violence.

One important part of the issue she says is another problem that has been overlooked in the past.

“I’m pleased that we’re in a space now that everybody can recognize we’ve got a gang problem,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “Because at one point we were shying away from it. At one point we were being dismissive. We had a blind eye to it.”

In addition to working with federal agencies like the FBI, ATF, and DEA to dismantle gangs in the city, Gwinn-Villaroel says the department now has 25 officers dedicated to teaching gang resistance training in JCPS schools.

Another important piece of stopping the violence, Gwinn-Villaroel says, is getting officers out into the communities they serve.

That’s why the department has begun hosting “Meet your Beat Officer” events where residents can meet the officers and commanders in their division. LMPD’s Sixth Division was the first to host the event Thursday night at Buechel Park Baptist Church.

“One of the glaring obvious deficiencies that we had as a department is actually making sure we’re meeting the community on a regular basis and actually making sure we’re getting to know them,” Gwinn-Villaroel said at Thursday’s meeting.

At the meetings, residents can voice their concerns to law enforcement. They can be connected with resources through LMPD’s Community Engagement Unit, report issues through Metro 311, and learn about how to report a crime tip.

LMPD’s Sixth Division Major Mindy Vance says hearing from residents can help officers learn about crimes that may otherwise go unreported.

“Hearing from our neighborhood and our community members and letting us know their concerns and issues is the best way we’re going to be able to combat the things that are going on,” Vance said.

Vance says it gives officers a chance to get to know residents before meeting them out on a call.

“It’s a way for members of the community to meet the officers within their division and it not be due to a call for service, or having a report taken, or being involved in an accident,” Vance said. “This is a way to meet those officers on a personal level and put a face with the name.”

“I want the beat officers to know who they’re serving everyday,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “The community has spoken loud and clear. They want to know us. They want to know the human side, who’s behind the badge.”

