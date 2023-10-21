Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Senator Rand Paul enocourage people to vote

(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Senator Rand Paul were at Jeffersontown Beach on Friday for a rally to encourage people to go out and vote.

Cameron, the Republican candidate for governor, stressed the importance of Kentuckians making their voices heard, especially when Election Day comes.

“We’ve got to make sure that everyone understands what the stakes are,” Cameron said. “This is the biggest governor’s race in the country this year. We’ve got to make sure that we tell the nation that we care about our values.”

Election Day 2023 in on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus

Latest News

Jan Kelly says she's excited to know she gets to keep her dream home after the Kentucky...
Glendale residents excited to keep their homes after KYTC changes course on bypass plans
The mayor wants Metro Council to reallocate the $40 million in order to save the federal money
Greenberg cancels contract at center of Piagentini ethics case
Homeowners are now breathing a sigh of relief after new plans from the Kentucky Transportation...
Glendale residents excited to keep their homes after KYTC changes course on bypass plans
WAVE News Anchor John Boel talks about new book