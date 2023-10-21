Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bardstown Bourbon Company named 2023 Worldwide Whiskey Producer

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Bourbon Company was named the 2023 Worldwide Whiskey Producer by the International Wine and Spirits Competition on Friday.

The IWSC is the world’s largest and most influential spirits competition, dating back to 1969.

The Bardstown Bourbon Company has been open since 2016. They’ve expanded to become one of the largest distillers in the country, as well as becoming an innovative leader in contract distilling. The company has services to help clients in all phases of the distilling process.

The IWSC chose the Bardstown Bourbon Company for their growing skill sets, expertise and experimental activities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Thomas Clay, the attorney for former LMPD officer Joshua Jaynes, believes Jamarcus Glover...
Troubleshooters: Mother of deceased child involved in the Jamarcus Glover investigation is charged
CCSD empty classroom
Christian Academy to close Southwest campus

Latest News

Homeowners are now breathing a sigh of relief after new plans from the Kentucky Transportation...
Glendale residents excited to keep their homes after KYTC changes course on bypass plans
WAVE News Anchor John Boel talks about new book
Piagentini learns his fate from the Metro Ethics Commission
Greenberg cancels contract at center of Piagentini ethics case
Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone...
Louisville man arrested on child pornography charges