FORECAST: Pleasant weekend weather, but it ends on a cool note

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and warm Saturday

Cooler, but still pleasant Sunday - leading to frost potential Monday morning

70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are here and they’ll stick around overnight as temperatures dip into the 40s by Saturday morning. A light breeze will keep temperatures in our rural areas from getting into frost territory.

A fast moving system will slide to our northeast tomorrow. Rain chances will likely stay out of our hair, but southwesterly winds are expected to increase as a result. Gusts may reach speeds of 25-35 MPH. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the 70s.

A mostly clear sky is on the way for Saturday night. This will allow for temperatures to, one again, plunge into the 40s. While winds will be calmer tomorrow night, there will be enough of a breeze to keep frost from forming.

Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Even with the help of sunshine, afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Next week starts on a quiet note with the main story being frost potential Monday morning. This will mainly be for rural areas, however it’s a good idea to prepare your plants even if you’re in a more suburban setting.

We’ll surge back into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but that sets the stage for our next rain chance by late next week as a cold front approaches.

