FORECAST: Sunny and cooler Sunday, another wave of warm weather this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below average temperatures and sunshine for Sunday

Patchy frost is possible Monday AM

Temperatures warm up in a big way this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s for Sunday morning’s lows.

Winds have shifted and will be moving in from the northwest. It will be a breezy night at times, with gusts up to 20 MPH.

Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Even with the help of sunshine, afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clear and cold for Sunday night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s, making for a chilly start to Monday morning.

The potential of frost formation exists, mainly for areas outside of the city. The new work week begins with a beautiful forecast!

Temperatures will be comfortable, climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs under a sunny sky.

