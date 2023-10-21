Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fort Knox soldier awarded for bravery, reunited with survivor

(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An honor bestowed on a Fort Knox soldier, but the biggest reward is the life she saved. On Friday, Staff Sgt. Aschlynd Spidell-Flores was awarded the Soldier Medal for her heroic actions a year ago.

While driving home on Oct. 3, 2022, Staff Sgt Spidell-Flores saw a bad car accident and ran to assist those involved. She saved the life of one woman, Dianna McMahan. Spidell-Flores found McMahan in her car, which was on fire. Without hesitation, Spidell-Flores rescued McMahan.

”Words are really hard to say,” McMahan said. “It’s an overwhelming thank you feeling to hug the neck of the person who saved your life.”

The accident fractured both McMahan’s feet, broke six ribs and caused some brain damage. She says she’s still going through physical therapy.

For her bravery on Oct. 3, Spidell-Flores was promoted and given the Soldier’s Medal. She remembers the moment she saved McMahan’s life.

“I kept saying ma’am to try and get you alert, but you weren’t responding, so I dropped my head in despair,” Spidell-Flores said. “I didn’t give up on you. I tapped you one more time, and you lifted your head up. You never said anything to me, but I told you I would get you out of the car.”

The award Spidell-Flore received is the Army’s highest peacetime award for heroism.

For someone to receive the Soldier Award, they must be involved in a dangerous situation voluntarily that could cost them their life, that’s not involving conflict with an armed enemy. The Award is not made solely based on having saved a life, assisted emergency personnel, or acted as a good Samaritan.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone...
Louisville man arrested on child pornography charges
LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors

Latest News

Jackson Snelling on The Voice
Jackson Snelling visits alma mater after run on ‘The Voice’
Homeowners are now breathing a sigh of relief after new plans from the Kentucky Transportation...
Glendale residents excited to keep their homes after KYTC changes course on bypass plans
Kentucky voting registration surges
(File image)
Students pepper sprayed at Lexington high school during altercation