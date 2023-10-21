Glendale residents excited to keep their homes after KYTC changes course on bypass plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several homes in northwest Glendale were at risk for a proposed bypass to be built for the BlueOval SK Battery Plant.

The home known as the Pink House in Glendale has been petitioning to ensure it doesn’t get destroyed for the bypass, but they aren’t the only ones impacted.

However, homeowners are now breathing a sigh of relief after new plans from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to make adjustments to their proposal in the Glendale Mobility Study.

Homeowners on West Maple Street in Glendale have been through an emotional roller coaster over the last several months. First, they were told that a bypass for the Blue Oval SK plant would destroy their homes, but as of Thursday, Oct. 19, they’re now told they can keep their homes.

When the world’s largest electric vehicle battery plant comes to your town, change is expected. However, what isn’t, is losing your home in the process.

“I was disgusted, ill, pissed off, and aggravated because we didn’t ask for Ford to come in here and do what they did with BlueOval,” Glendale homeowner Jan Kelly said.

Kelly said her daughter begged her for years to move closer to their family, but she couldn’t get herself to make the change.

However, when she walked into the 100-year-old house on West Maple Street three years ago, she fell in love.

So when she heard that her home could be one of eight destroyed to bring a bypass to Glendale for the battery plant, she felt like she was losing her dream house.

“We’re talking about people’s homes and their livelihoods and everything,” Kelly said. “This is such an awesome neighborhood, and it is so quiet and peaceful here, well, usually haha. And you know it’s just awesome.”

Folks at KYTC seemed to have heard the cries of Kelly and her neighbors because on Thursday they announced they are no longer recommending the bypass plan that would put their homes at risk.

”I made myself at home here, and it’s, it’s just awesome feeling,” said Kelly. “I’m thinking I don’t have to move, I don’t have to worry about moving somewhere or looking for a place and try to find somewhere and dealing with all of this crap.”

While the thought of keeping her dream home is keeping her at ease, Kelly said she can’t help but think about how different the town she fell in love with will change forever because of this new battery plant.

“It’s not going to be a small little town anymore and the traffic, I mean going to work it’s awful now,” Kelly said. “It’s like you see car after car, after car, after car. And it used to be like I would see two to three cars on the road, but now it’s 20 to 30.”

While homeowners like Kelly still have their concerns about the BlueOval SK plant, they know it’s still coming to Glendale. The BlueOval SK plant is set to be completed by 2024 with production expected to start in 2025.

KYTC said they’re now recommending a bypass along Glendale-Hodgenville Road and New Glendale Road in hopes of helping with the influx of traffic in the area.

The state of Kentucky is also working on plans for a potential new exit on Interstate 65 at Gilead Church Road.

To learn more about the mobility study, click or tap here.

