Jackson Snelling visits alma mater after run on ‘The Voice’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recent contestant of season 24 of ‘The Voice’ Jackson Snelling visited his alma mater, Austin High School in Indiana, on Friday to give a special performance for students and staff.

Snelling was a member of Team Reba after making it through the blind auditions but was let go after his battle round against Jordan Rainer.

While his time on the show was short, he said it was incredible to make it to the stage to perform for the celebrity coaches. Snelling also said it was awesome to return home to talk with students about his experience and chasing his dreams.

“I mean, I feel like it’s important to give back because I feel like music is a gift that you just keep giving,” Snelling said. “God blessed me with this talent, and I’m going to share my message through it to anybody that I can.”

Austin High School staff were excited to welcome Snelling back and shared how proud they are of all he has accomplished.

