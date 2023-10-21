Man shot at during encounter with car thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homeowner was shot at during an early morning encounter with car thieves in Shelbyville on Saturday.

Shelbyville police said officers were called to Foxwood Court around 1:40 a.m. after receiving reports about a few individuals going through parked cars outside of neighborhood houses.

SPD said after looking at his doorbell camera, a homeowner went outside and saw two people going through his car. The two ran away, but another person was able to steal a neighbor’s car.

According to SPD, the homeowner was shot at during the encounter, but none of the shots hit him.

One stolen Shelbyville car and another stolen car from a surrounding county were found in Louisville. Police believe they recovered the stolen handgun as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shelbyville police at 502-633-2326 or 502-633-4500.

