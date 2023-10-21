Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99

Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Authorities in Maui strongly encouraged homeowners to wear protective gear provided by nonprofit groups when visiting their properties to protect against asbestos, lead and other toxic remains of the wildfire.(AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains.

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina, police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email Friday. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

So far police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified. Six people are still missing.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina’s hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaii’s south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts. More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone...
Louisville man arrested on child pornography charges
Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway

Latest News

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside his...
Maryland judge targeted, killed after child custody ruling
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 20 scores
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 20
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 20 scores
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge