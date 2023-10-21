Mayor Greenberg proposes $24 million ARPA investment in parks, libraries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced he was withdrawing the city’s $40 million contract with the Healthcare CEO Council after Councilman Anthony Piagentini was found guilty of ethics violations for taking a job with the firm.

At a press conference, Greenberg announced his own proposal for where some of those funds should be allocated. He’s advocating for a $24 million investment in the city’s parks and libraries.

Greenberg is asking that $10 million in ARPA funds be used to complete four partially funded library projects in Fern Creek, Portland, Parkland, and downtown, with the rest going to parks.

“I am proposing $14 million for a full range of park improvements that Metro Parks has long identified are needed,” Greenberg said. “This includes new playgrounds and basketball courts, major upgrades of community centers and pools, and taking care of long overdue deferred maintenance projects.”

The city has more than $177 million in deferred maintenance according to Brooke Pardue, the President and CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville.

Greenberg is advocating for ARPA funds to go toward the non-profit’s ‘Parks for All Action Plan’, which the organization developed after studying the city’s investments in parks and surveying the public on what kind of investments they’d like to see.

“We have a 15-year plan where every park in the system will see significant improvement,” Pardue said. “But the large capital projects will be focused in the communities who need them most who have the parks that have been the most historically neglected.”

One project the non-profit currently has in the works is building Alberta Jones Park in the California neighborhood, which is named after the trailblazing civil rights leader.

The 20-acre park is complete with a custom-designed playground, picnic pavilion, performance shelter, and outdoor exercise space. It’s expected to open in November. Pardue said the park is an example of a much-needed new facility in an underserved area.

She said Louisville’s Parks & Recreation Department has been historically underfunded compared to other cities.

“In Louisville, we’ve been investing in our parks at $40 per capita versus $107 in our peer cities,” Pardue said. “Our philanthropic spending in Louisville is at $3 per capita for our public parks versus $11 in our peer cities.”

The non-profit’s analysis found that 30 parks have received no capital funding since the 2003 merger of the city and county governments. It also found that 84% of the city’s parks and community centers are in worse than good condition.

After surveying more than 900 residents, Pardue said that many of the improvements the public is prioritizing are simple but long overdue.

“Repairing or replacing the bathrooms, making sure the paths and walking trails and in good condition, making sure we have water fountains in all of our parks,” Pardue said. “These were the priorities that we heard from the community that they are looking for.”

To read the full Parks for All Action Plan, click or tap here.

