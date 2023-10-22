Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say

FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.

An officer called to a convenience store in Pine Bluff found a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people firing weapons, Pine Bluff police said on Facebook.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles (72 km) south of Little Rock.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off, prompting a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stopped and the male suspects were taken into custody, police said.

They did not release the suspects’ identities.

Of the three people who were wounded, one was in critical condition and the others had injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They said they had no additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
Man shot at during encounter with car thieves
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone...
Louisville man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Norton Children's Hospital
Norton Children’s expert discusses importance of safe storage
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks tightrope with support for Israel as allies and the left push for restraint
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive
The president of a synagogue in Detroit was found stabbed to death in her home, police say.
President of Detroit synagogue found stabbed to death outside home, police say
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Cool and sunny for Sunday, warming up this week