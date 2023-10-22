Barret Avenue business owners show concern after a string of burglaries they say are related

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several small businesses on Barret Avenue say they’re being terrorized as a serial thief runs loose but they say they know who he is.

Ultra Pop was the latest business robbed as the owner says someone broke into his store and stole his entire register drawer last Friday night.

And now he and other business owners are calling for the man responsible to be arrested.

The Barret Avenue business owners say they don’t know what to do a this point.

They say they believe there’s one man responsible for all of the burglaries for over a period of months and even have video and pictures to prove it.

Now, they’re just hoping that justice is served.

“But it’s like, you don’t feel safe anymore. It’s like there’s only so much you can do,” exclaimed Ultra Pop Owner Paul Lepree.

Lepree sums up the feelings of most of the small business owners on Barret Avenue as they say they’ve been terrorized by a serial thief.

Lepree is the owner of Ultra Pop, a unique toy and gift shop, and says a man was in and out of his shop in a matter of seconds and walked away with $300 from his register.

“Knocked the glass out, reached in, unlock the door, went in, took the drawer and then left,” Lepree explained.

Lepree says he watched the whole thing back on the security camera he installed after the first time he was robbed and says he realized it was the same man he had a sign on his window to warn people of.

Just down the street at Derby City Market, owner Justin Scurlock tells WAVE News he recognized the same man as the person that robbed him of $700 back in July.

“It’s bad I mean we’re out here trying to make it and he’s coming in to make it harder,” Scurlock said. “You know all the time he’s looking for chances and opportunity.”

Scurlock caught who they believe is the same man on his camera while he was preparing to close.

In the video he shares, you can see the man look to make sure no one is looking and then take money from a drawer and walk out all in under 30 seconds.

And with each burglary, business owners like Scurlock have to spend more money to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“Extra lights, extra security, making sure my cameras are clean, everything is working, batteries are plugged in and charged and stuff like that,” shared Scurlock. “Alarm systems you know you have to make sure you have all of this stuff because he’s coming in. He’s breaking windows, he’s breaking doors, and he’s climbing in through stuff.”

And while they say community support has been great, continuing to lose hard earned money can get hard for these small business owners and they’re afraid it will continue until this alleged thief is behind bars.

“This guy is still out and about and who knows he may rob someone tonight. Because he’s still out there on the streets,” Lepree said.

Now the question remains that if the business owners know who the burglar is, then why hasn’t he been arrested?

WAVE News reached out to LMPD and they said they can confirm that their Fifth Division has taken calls for service in the area of Barret Avenue and that there is currently no suspect information.

They say they are aware of some people saying that a particular individual has been responsible for the burglaries but their investigation is ongoing at this time.

We will be sure to keep you updated if they’re investigation advances.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.