Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chunkin Pumpkins raises money to fight cancer

Pumpkins were launched from trebuchets at Captain's Quarters for this year's Chunkin Pumpkins...
Pumpkins were launched from trebuchets at Captain's Quarters for this year's Chunkin Pumpkins event.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pumpkins were launched from trebuchets at Captain’s Quarters for this year’s Chunkin Pumpkins event.

One of the co-owners of the restaurant, Andrew Masterson started it after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. He teamed up with non-profits Twisted Pink and Hope Scarves to make this fundraiser happen.

“I love it,” Masterson said. “It’s not just supporting us but it’s supporting everybody with metastatic breast cancer and each year it gets bigger and bigger. This our ninth and I think we’re going to top somewhere around $50,000 this year so I’m super excited about that.”

Since they began nine years ago, they’ve been through four trebuchets and each year they launch around two hundred pumpkins into the Ohio River.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Man shot at during encounter with car thieves
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting near Jacobs, Taylor Berry neighborhoods
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Via Colori Street Painting Festival
Annual art festival chalks up support for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana
Person in hospital after Dosker Manor apartment fire
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting near Jacobs, Taylor Berry neighborhoods
Norton Children's Hospital
Norton Children’s expert discusses importance of safe storage