Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting near Jacobs, Taylor Berry neighborhoods

(WTVG)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting between the Jacobs and Taylor Berry neighborhoods early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Berry Boulevard around midnight. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man who had both been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the woman died shortly after getting to the hospital. Mitchell said the man only had ‘minor injuries.’

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Crystal Fultz.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. All parties have been accounted for.

