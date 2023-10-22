FORECAST: Cool and sunny for Sunday, warming up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below average temperatures and clear skies today

Highs in the 70s make a return nearly every day this week

Complicated set-up with end-of-week rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall-like weather is in store for the rest of our weekend in WAVE Country! Temperatures will be cool, even with the help of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will make it only into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s, making for a chilly, and potentially frosty, start to the day.

A FROST ADVISORY is in place from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The new work week begins with a beautiful forecast! Temperatures will be comfortable, climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs under a sunny sky. Mainly clear and mild for Monday night.

Temperatures will only fall into the low and mid 50s for Tuesday morning’s lows.

