FORECAST: Frost Advisory tonight, warming temperatures this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

FROST ADVISORY: Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s for lows with patchy frost likely

Temperatures rebound in a big way with highs well into the 70s this week

Complicated forecast with rain chances possible into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s, making for a chilly, and potentially frosty, start to the day.

A FROST ADVISORY is in place 2AM until 10AM Monday morning. Be sure to grab the jacket Monday morning!

The new work week begins with a beautiful forecast! Despite the chilly start to the day, temperatures will be comfortable and pleasant. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s under a clear sky. Mainly clear and mild for Monday night.

Temperatures will only fall into the low and mid 50s for Tuesday morning’s lows. Our warming trend really begins to take hold by Tuesday. Temperatures will climb well into the 70s for afternoon highs. A few clouds will move in, giving way to a partly sunny sky.

