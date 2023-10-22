FORECAST: Sunny, warm afternoon; Warming trend this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost Advisory until 10 AM EDT for most of the region

Warming Trend: Highs in the 70s for most of the week

High-pressure keeps rain chances at bay until the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine will be in the forecast as we begin this workweek. After a chilly and frosty start to the day, temperatures easily climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs. Mostly clear skies remain tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday morning skies give way to cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, high max out in the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds remain overhead Tuesday night, limiting lows to the 50s.

Highs hover in the 70s throughout the rest of the week. High pressure holds a front off to our west till the end of the week. Rain chances look to increase over the upcoming weekend.

