Former NICU babies and nurses reunite at UofL Health NICU reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health held their annual Halloween-themed NICU reunion Saturday. Every year, UofL Health invites the families of former NICU babies to the event to reunite with the staff who cared for them.

For parents, it’s a chance to say thank you to the nurses who guided them through one of the most challenging times of their lives.

“Our NICU reunion is where we bring back our previous graduates, so babies that have done well and gone home out of the NICU,” said NICU clinical nurse manager Amanda Gardner. “We get to invite them back, they get to come mingle with our staff and our providers that took care of them.”

Alexis and Skyler Self experienced their first NICU reunion this year. The two are first time parents to 7-month-old twins Sylas and Sawyer. The twins were born prematurely at just over two pounds each.

“I was 27 weeks pregnant. So they were 2 pounds 10 ounces and 2 pounds 5 ounces,” Alexis said. “We were in the NICU for 90 days, about 3 months, it was a long time.”

The couple says it was the staff that kept them grounded during that time, taking the time to show them the ropes as new parents.

The twins left the NICU in June and to this day Alexis and Skyler keep in touch with other parents they met in the NICU and the nurses who took them under their wing.

“It’s amazing to see all the nurses that took care of them, especially to see their reactions of how much they’ve grown or all the things they’re doing now,” Alexis said.

She says it’s empowering to be surrounded by other families who made it through the same experience they did.

“To see kids that are five, six years old now that are still coming to this and still joining the community, I think that’s really exciting,” Alexis said.

“It means that we’ve done our job very well,” Gardner said. “We have a passion for what we do and to be able to see that translate into what is a product of the great care that we do, to see them come back and thrive through life, it means a lot to us.”

