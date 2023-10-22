Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KAAAC hold two events to raise awareness and promote funding to programs battling breast cancer

The Sista Strut 3K wasn't just to increase awareness, but to promote funding to area programs...
The Sista Strut 3K wasn't just to increase awareness, but to promote funding to area programs that help those battling breast cancer. A portion of the proceeds went to the Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer organization. and after the walk, mothers, daughters, and ladies of all ages were invited out to the Pink and Pearls Luncheon.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Both runners and walkers lined up on Muhammad Ali Boulevard Saturday morning in honor of breast cancer awareness. The Sista Strut 3K wasn’t just to increase awareness, but to promote funding to area programs that help those battling breast cancer.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer organization. and after the walk, mothers, daughters, and ladies of all ages were invited out to the Pink and Pearls Luncheon.

Saturday’s gathering was also a chance to honor the memory of Harriett Porter, who organizers say loved to bring people of all generations together to socialize, educate and empower women. Those with the cancer research center say all women should be able to feel open when talking about breast cancer.

“We urge every woman to talk to other women in their family, in their groups, their church groups, whatever about the importance of getting screened to save your life,” Virginia Bradford of the Harriet B. Porter Cancer Education and Research Endowment said.

To learn more about what upcoming events you can get involved with, visit the “Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer” Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Bryan Meeker, 36, was arrested in September after being found in possession of a cell phone...
Louisville man arrested on child pornography charges
LMPD responded to a fatal crash on I-264 WB Thursday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on I-264
Tanyqua Oliver looks to take on her landlord in court while hoping her subpoenas for 3...
Louisville woman sues landlord, subpoenas Department of Codes and Regulations inspectors

Latest News

All proceeds from Saturday's concert went to "Dogs Helping Heroes" a group that works to...
Louisville veteran hosts concert in effort to prevent veteran suicide
The Kentucky Humane Society partnered with Mile Wide Beer Co. to do something special for Ethan...
Mile Wide Beer hosts EthanFest, releases beer in honor of Humane Hero dog
As Wave Country continues to get into the spooky spirit, the Louisville Bats treated families...
Louisville Bats host Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark
Alexis and Skyler Self experienced their first NICU reunion this year. The two are first time...
Former NICU babies and nurses reunite at UofL Health NICU reunion