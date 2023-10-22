KAAAC hold two events to raise awareness and promote funding to programs battling breast cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Both runners and walkers lined up on Muhammad Ali Boulevard Saturday morning in honor of breast cancer awareness. The Sista Strut 3K wasn’t just to increase awareness, but to promote funding to area programs that help those battling breast cancer.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer organization. and after the walk, mothers, daughters, and ladies of all ages were invited out to the Pink and Pearls Luncheon.

Saturday’s gathering was also a chance to honor the memory of Harriett Porter, who organizers say loved to bring people of all generations together to socialize, educate and empower women. Those with the cancer research center say all women should be able to feel open when talking about breast cancer.

“We urge every woman to talk to other women in their family, in their groups, their church groups, whatever about the importance of getting screened to save your life,” Virginia Bradford of the Harriet B. Porter Cancer Education and Research Endowment said.

To learn more about what upcoming events you can get involved with, visit the “Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer” Facebook page.

