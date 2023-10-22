Louisville Bats host Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Wave Country continues to get into the spooky spirit, the Louisville Bats treated families to a night of Halloween fun at Slugger Field for their annual Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark.

Kids were invited to go trick-or-treating on the concourse with several stations set up and all sorts of sweet treats available.

For those looking for other Halloween experiences, the Bats hosted pumpkin decorating, face painting, and a costume contest. Each winner received a special Bats Prize Pack.

Following the festivities, fans were able to grab seats in the ballpark for a screening of “Monsters, Inc.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.