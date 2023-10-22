Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville veteran hosts concert in effort to prevent veteran suicide

All proceeds from Saturday's concert went to "Dogs Helping Heroes" a group that works to provide service animals to veterans in need.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mental health of our nation’s veterans is catching focus in Germantown.

The second annual Veteran Suicide Prevention Concert kicked off at noon Saturday and ran all the way until midnight.

Throughout the day, 12 different bands took the stage, many of which are veterans themselves. All of which performed in an effort to show that all service members are supported every moment of every day.

“We’re here to support sometimes silently,” Chris Hawk of Talon Talents said. “This is definitely, we’re bringing a lot of the community together the artists, the bands, just to show that people really do support.”

All proceeds from the concert went to “Dogs Helping Heroes” a group that works to provide service animals to veterans in need.

