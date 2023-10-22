Contact Troubleshooters
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to turn Slugger Field into sea of pink

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is hosting a walk to support people living with breast cancer, survivors, caregivers and their families Sunday afternoon.

This is MSABC’s 26th year in the Louisville community.

Registration for the walk begins at noon, with the walk itself taking place from 1 to 4 p.m. Louisville Slugger Field will house the noncompetitive 3- to 5-mile walk. Anyone from the community is invited and encouraged to join.

The American Cancer Society said they’re expecting as many as 2,000 people to come out and turn Slugger Field into a sea of pink.

WAVE News’ own Dawne Gee and Ryan Hoke are set to emcee the event.

Hoke’s Men Wear Pink campaign for the American Cancer Society has raised over $13,000 so far and is wrapping up soon. For more information about the campaign and how to donate, click or tap here.

For more information about the walk or how to get involved in future events, click or tap here.

