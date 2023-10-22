Mile Wide Beer hosts EthanFest, releases beer in honor of Humane Hero dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society partnered with Mile Wide Beer Co. to do something special for Ethan Almighty on Saturday.

The local brewery hosted EthanFest and unveiled its new beer, aptly titled Ethan: An Almighty Ale.

This signature beer celebrates Ethan’s journey to becoming a Humane Hero, while also continuing to support the many other animals that come to the doors at KHS.

During EthanFest, a portion of the proceeds were donated to KHS so they can provide lifesaving care to more animals like Ethan, who come to KHS in desperate need of Tender Loving Care.

“As long time supporters of the Kentucky Humane Society, we followed the saga of Ethan as closely as anyone,” Mile Wild Beer Co. co-founder and hype man Scott Shreffler said. “In trying times, he’s shown us all that anything is possible when you’re surrounded by love. We’re truly honored to be able to brew this beer, and help KHS continue its life-saving work.”

In addition to Ethan being in attendance, KHS had puppies on site to snuggle.

