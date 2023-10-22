Person in hospital after Dosker Manor apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Dosker Manor apartment Sunday morning.

The Louisville Fire Department said crews were called to Dosker Manor Building C around 4:50 a.m. When crews arrived, the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment was in flames, and the fire was upgraded to a structure fire.

LFD Captain Tamara Stewart said heavy smoke and an activated sprinkler system were found on the fourth floor. Firefighters were able to find the balcony and put out the fire before it could spread to the inside. It took six companies and 26 firefighters a total of 16 minutes to control the fire.

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Stewart

LFD said the fire is not believed to be arson.

