Sons of the American Revolution honor revolutionary patriot

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Sandy Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted a memorial service at the Middle Creek Battlefield to honor Lieutenant John Fitzpatrick who served during the Revolutionary War.

Lt. Fitzpatrick is buried near the battlefield in Prestonsburg.

President of the Big Sandy Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Edward Keeton, said while they try to honor every revolutionary patriot, having a patriot who has connection to the region adds a special value.

“When we have a patriot who happens to be the fifth great grandfather of some of our members, it’s extra special because really what your doing is the honoring of our own,” Keeton said.

The decision for the memorial service came from Fitzpatrick’s fourth and fifth decedents.

“Our family has been here for generations,” fifth descendent, Mark Holbrook said. “This is part of our heritage. To me if we don’t honor the people who fought for us and defended for us, then we are doing them a great disservice.”

Holbrook said it was a very educational process as well.

“We have a chance to educate people, and that’s the best way to keep their memory alive,” Holbrook said.

Fitzpatrick’s fourth descendent, Frank Fitzpatrick said ceremonies that honor local patriots are an important part of the region’s DNA.

“Local history is an extremally important component of who we are, where we came from and hopefully will establish a precedent of where we’re going,” Frank said.

Keeton said he hopes to continue to pay tribute to those who served, including 14 ancestors of his own.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

