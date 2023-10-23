Contact Troubleshooters
Child seriously injured after being hit by JCPS bus near Luhr Elementary School

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a child has very serious injuries after they were hit by a JCPS bus near Luhr Elementary School in the Highview neighborhood.

A representative for JCPS said a second grader was taken to a hospital and there were no students on the school bus.

MetroSafe said a call had come in at 8:12 a.m. about an accident involving a pedestrian at Fegenbush Lane at Hollow Creek Road.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating and has part of the road blocked off.

This is the only information released at this time.

