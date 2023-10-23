Child seriously injured after being hit by JCPS bus near Luhr Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a child has very serious injuries after they were hit by a JCPS bus near Luhr Elementary School in the Highview neighborhood.

A representative for JCPS said a second grader was taken to a hospital and there were no students on the school bus.

A @JCPS representative confirms a second grader at Luhr Elementary was struck by a school bus and brought to the hospital. No update on condition. pic.twitter.com/d3xo7ZSFrk — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) October 23, 2023

MetroSafe said a call had come in at 8:12 a.m. about an accident involving a pedestrian at Fegenbush Lane at Hollow Creek Road.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating and has part of the road blocked off.

This is the only information released at this time.

