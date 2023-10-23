CycLOUvia draws big crowds to Shelby Park, Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people were traversing Louisville in a different way Sunday.

Every CycLOUvia draws huge crowds to different neighborhoods around town to bike, walk, skate or really use any kind of alternative way of getting around.

This year the focus was on the Shelby park and Germantown neighborhoods. Shelby Street, Logan Street and Goss avenue were all closed to car traffic. One of the people who normally helps out with the event talked about what it was like.

“I think the idea of having a car-less society is really cool but of course somewhat impractical for where we are,” longtime CycLOUvia attendee Noah Hulsman said. “I’ve traveled to a lot of places and seen some really cool infrastructure and just to kind of see a little glimpse of that in Louisville is really cool.”

The city says the event is all about improving people’s mental, physical and emotional health.

